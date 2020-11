JOHNSON CITY – A tractor trailer has rolled over on Route 17 exit 71 to Johnson City, and its payload has spilled onto the grass between ramps.

The truck, carrying garbage, wrecked at about 1:45 this afternoon heading east on route 17 taking the exit to Airport Road.

Emergency crews are working to clean up the debris which gave off a putrid stench.

The cause of the crash, and possible injuries resulting from it, are being investigated.