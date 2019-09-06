Tractor trailer catches fire in Norwich crash

NORWICH N.Y -A tractor trailer caught fire in an early morning crash on Route 12 in Norwich.

A 42-year-old Chittenango man was driving a delivery truck on Phetteplace Road when it crossed the center line and hit a tractor trailer head-on, causing it to catch fire.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 45 year-old man from Lisle, had no injuries, while the driver of the delivery truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at 4:41 AM Friday, and the roads were re-opened before noon.

The accident remains under investigation.

