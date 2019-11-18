Toys for Tots shopping spree

VESTAL, NY – Another effort to spread holiday cheer took place inside the Vestal WalMart this morning.

The national Toys for Tots and Dunkin Donuts raided the superstore during a 10 thousand dollar shopping spree for toys which will be given to needy children.

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve volunteers and Dunkin’ employees joined mascots in the form of a cup of coffee and a donut in filling shopping carts and pickup trucks.

Gifts included Legos, dolls, and stuffed animals.

Dunkin’ Brands Integrated Marketing Manager Eric Stensland says it brings him back to when he was a child.

“I’ve been a part of these shopping sprees for 12 years and it makes me feel so good each and every year, especially when I start looking at some of the toys that I grew up with. When I was doing some of the shopping myself, I’d be instantly over to the G.I. Joes, and I’d be looking at Lincoln Logs, and things that really brought joy to myself. We want to make sure we share that same joy to children these days,” Stensland.

This is the first year that the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve has opened a local office to coordinate its Greater Binghamton campaign.

It’s a separate operation from the Toys for Tots run by local law enforcement agencies.