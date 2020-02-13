Town of Union builds new garage

ENDICOTT, NY -More than 8 years after the historic flood of 2011 damaged a public works garage, the Town of Union has a new place to store its garbage trucks.

Town officials, joined by a representative of the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, cut the ribbon today on a new Refuse Garage on Wayne Street in Endwell, across from the Broome West Senior Center.

The 12,500 square foot facility has space for 7 garbage trucks and 4 recycling vehicles, and equipment to wash them down.

The structure cost 3.5 million dollars with GOSR providing over 2.6 million.

The town used $450,000 in federal disaster recovery block grant funding with the remaining coming from the general fund.

Commissioner of Public Works Lou Caforio says it was important to design the building so that it fits in with the look of its neighbors.

“It’s the latest and greatest energy code, building code, it’s fully sprinklered, fire alarm, burglar alarm. There’s employee showers and locker rooms to provide everyone a space where they can either get ready to go in the morning or clean up at the end of the day if they so wish before they go home,” says Caforio.

The new facility replaces this garage on Scarborough Drive which flooded badly in 2011.

The town made minimal repairs after the flood with the intention of relocating out of the flood plain.

Caforio says the trucks will start using the new facility sometime next week.