Town of Union board wants the Village of Endicott to delay battery recycling facility

ENDICOTT, NY – The Town of Union board wants the Village of Endicott to hold off moving forward with a proposed lithium ion battery recycling facility until further studies are completed.

The 5 member board, comprised of 3 Republicans and 2 Democrats, voted unanimously on a resolution requesting the delay.

Board members want health and science evidence confirmed by the DEC and state and county health departments.

And they’re calling for 1 or more mutually agreed upon independent third parties to examine the safety of the proposed facility.

SungEel MCC Americas wants to construct a plant on the Huron Campus which would recover valuable minerals from spent lithium ion batteries through what it calls a heating process.

Opponents of the project, including the group No Burn Broome, call the facility an incinerator which will emit toxic chemicals into the air.