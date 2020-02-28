Town of Scott man accused of rape let out while waiting for trial

On February 20th, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house on Cold Brook Road in the Town of Scott for a sexual abuse allegation.

Further investigation revealed that the Defendant, Lee Wagner, was having sexual relations with a 13 year-old.

Wagner turned himself in to the Sheriff’s office on February 27th and was charged with rape, Criminal Sex Act, Criminal Sale of Marijuana and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He is due back at Town of Scott Court on March 3rd.