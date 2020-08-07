Town of Greene to host community garage sale on Saturday

GREENE, NY – The town of Greene is preparing for a community yard sale this weekend.

The town is hosting the 2nd annual Greene Community Yard Sale beginning tomorrow.

The event was organized by a town Facebook group called “What’s Up Greene?”.

Over 80 different homes are listed as participants across all areas of Greene, with many more anticipated to join.

The event is aimed at helping attract more people to Greene to help boost the local economy.

One of the organizers is Wally VanVoorhis, and he views this as a perfect opportunity to show off the small town.

“We thought, you know what, this would be a great idea to have this community-wide yard sale for people to come into town to shop, to get out, get rid of the cabin fever, pick up a few items. Maybe shop in some of our shops. And maybe stop and have some lunch here. And kind of see what Greene is all about,” says VanVoorhis.

The yard sale is scheduled for tomorrow from 9 AM until roughly 4 PM.

VanVoorhis did say that there may be some carry over into Sunday if people still have items left for sale.

To see the listing of participating locations, you can visit Facebook.com/Whats Up Greene.