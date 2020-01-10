Town of Dickinson water line to be fixed

TOWN OF DICKINSON – There’s a fix planned for a Town of Dickinson water line that has been plagued by breaks.

State Senator Fred Akshar and Town Supervisor Michael Marinaccio announced planned renovations of the town water line.

This past August, there were 15 breaks in the line over the course of 3 weeks that led to streets eroding and water supply interruption.

The town was able to replace 1,000 feet of pipe that was in the worst condition at a cost of $100,000.

Akshar has now secured an additional 1 million dollars in state funds to replace another 66 hundred feet.

Marinaccio says the town will get to work right away.

“We’re going to begin ordering the materials that we need. We’ll be notifying the health department of what we’re doing, and how we’re doing it. We were hoping to not work this project during the school time, but we can’t. Because of time constraints, we have to do it while school is in session,” says Marinaccio.

Marinaccio says the new water line could last from 40 to 50 years.

The state also provided funds for water infrastructure projects in the villages of Owego, Walton and Waverly.