Town of Chenango volunteer firefighter back at the station while treating kidney disease at home

TOWN OF CHENANGO – A Town of Chenango volunteer firefighter is back to helping out at the station now that he’s treating his kidney disease through at-home dialysis.

We caught up with Bob Spoor as he was having his monthly checkup and blood test at Fresenius Kidney Care in Binghamton.

Spoor has diabetes and kidney disease which had caused him to lose energy and require dialysis.

But instead of coming into the dialysis center 3 days a week for 4 hours at a time, he hooks himself up to dialysis equipment at home each night and again in the morning.

Spoor says he’s back to being his old active self.

“It’s 100% better. I still have the kidney problem but it doesn’t hamper a whole lot. I go do my metal detecting, I do the fire company, do stuff with the grand kids, hockey,” says Spoor.

Spoor has been a member of the Town of Chenango Volunteer Fire Department for over 32 years.

He still helps out around the station doing less strenuous work because of lifting restrictions.

He says he’s on a waiting list for a kidney transplant.