Town of Chenango residents express concern about a cell tower in planning to be build behind their property

TOWN OF CHENANGO – Some residents in the Town of Chenango are up in arms over the possibility of a cell tower being constructed behind their property.

The tower, set to be built on land next to a farm on Brotzman Road, could be the 3rd in the span of 4 miles, which confuses local residents.

Homeowners are worried that their property values could plummet, especially during construction, which would involve a new independent road being built for work teams to access the land.

They also complain that they have been blindsided by the proposition, having only heard about the entire plan this past Saturday.

Local resident Ronda Swingle says the construction and activation of the tower could have deadly effects on those closest to her.

“There is no proven statistics that this is not causing cancer, causing brain damage, causing different facts health-wise. It is so close to our home. It’s so close to our home,” says Swingle.

The first step in approving this plan will be a Zoom meeting with the Town of Chenango Zoning Board on Tuesday.

The tower, which would be owned by AT&T, and built by Airosmith Incorporated, has already been agreed to by Property owners Stephen and Debra Parmeter for an undisclosed sum of money.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to Town Attorney Nick Cortese, who was unavailable for comment.