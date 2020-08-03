Tow Truck parade honors truck enthusiast Everett Hibler Jr.

BINGHAMTON, NY – A loud procession thundered through Binghamton Friday to honor the life of a longtime trucking and car enthusiast.

Gigantic tow trucks from all over Greater Binghamton honked their horns in honor of Everett Hibler Jr., who passed away on July 25th, at the age of 76.

Trucks from Joe’s Garage, Gary’s U-Pull It, Beck’s Towing, and many more drove past Hopler and Eschbach Funeral Home on Chenango Street to express their support for the family standing outside.

Hibler’s daughter, Michelle Jenkins, says her father loved his cars and his tow trucks.

“My father was an honest businessman, and a wonderful person. If you were in need, if you needed anything, you could call him 24/7. Anytime, and he would have been there for you, for anybody, if that’s what they needed,” says Jenkins.

Hibler, who went by the name “Charlie”, and was owner of Al’s Garage and Hibler’s Towing and Recovery, had been running things there for almost 50 years.

Approximately 75 trucks drove past the site, and Hibler’s family members watched and recorded the procession.