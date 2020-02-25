Touch of Texas to put on concert to help with animal victims of the Australian wildfires

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some local musicians are raising funds to help 2 legged and 4 legged victims of the devastating Australian wildfires.

Concert for Australia is scheduled for Saturday at Touch of Texas on Upper Front Street.

The fundraiser features 4 local bands, some of which are reuniting specially for the occasion.

Naughty Bitz, The Mudpuppies, Johnny Z Band and Avery, Fink and Lord will all perform sets.

In between, is a local all-star band called Deep Watts consisting of up to 20 different musicians jamming together on stage.

Organizer Sid Peake of the rock band The Gents says the scope of the destruction is difficult to comprehend.

“The thing that really struck me was when they started to quote the numbers of the wildlife that had been killed. And they were putting it at a billion or better. And I don’t think people can even fathom a billion, just what was lost. There’s human loss too but that wildlife is really something. So, it just struck me, let’s do something,” says Peake.

The concert begins at 4pm Saturday at Touch of Texas.

Tickets are $15.

Kids 12 and under are free.

With each ticket comes an entry into a raffle of giveaways including an acoustic guitar, a TV and gift certificates to area businesses.

