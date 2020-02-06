Tops Markets participates in Check Out Hunger

OWEGO, NY – An Owego grocery store is doing its part to fight hunger.

Tops Markets is participating again in the Check Out Hunger campaign.

Shoppers can donate 2, 3 or 5 dollars to the cause when they check out, or they can round up their change.

The money will go to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Tops has been participating since 2006, and has raised 4.2 million dollars for local food banks across all of its stores.

Owego store manager Bob Gillan says its another example of how Tops is committed to helping its neighbors.

“Yea the cashiers in the store are the best when it comes to asking for donations. And then Owego itself is very generous, for a small store we do a really good job, we really help the community out,” says Gillan.

There’s still time to make donations before the campaign ends on February 15th.

Wegmans in Johnson City is also participating.