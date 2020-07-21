Tony’s in Endicott closed for the week due to employee COVID-19 case

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott eatery is now reporting a COVID-19 positive case.

Tony’s Italian Grill posted on their Facebook page Monday that an employee has tested positive for the virus on Sunday, last having worked July 13.

The restaurant says they plan to close for the rest of the week, in order for the staff to quarantine and get tested if needed.

There is no information as to whether or not the employee was a server, however, there have not been any public health statements issued about them as Tuesday afternoon.