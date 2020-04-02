Tompkins County announces drive-thru testing

TOMPKINS COUNTY – Nearby Tompkins County has reported 74 confirmed cases, however that higher number of cases is likely due to the much greater number of tests that have been conducted.

Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca has established drive-thru testing swabbing more than 100 people per day.

This video was shot several weeks ago before Cayuga Medical expanded to a 5-lane operation at the area’s mall, The Shoppes at Ithaca.

And while people initially needed a doctor’s referral to get tested, now anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 type symptoms can be eligible.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says Cayuga Medical was well-prepared for the pandemic with thousands of tests.

“If I was able to wave my magic wand and get 10,000 test today, we’d be doing drive through testing probably at several different areas throughout the county. But, unfortunately, we only have 500 or 600 tests at any given time so we can’t do that,” says Garnar.

A spokesman for Cayuga Medical Center says the hospital is relying on its pre-existing partnership with the Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Minnesota which is providing a 24 hour turn-around on test results.

The spokesman says the testing is not limited to residents of Tompkins County and that they’ve tested people from as far away as Buffalo.