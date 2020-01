Congressman Tom Reed is doing his part to see that President Trump is re-elected.

Reed will serve as one of Trump’s New York State chairpersons.

He was one of the first eight members of Congress to endorse Trump in 2016.

Reed says he remains committed to helping lead Republicans to a victory in local elections this year as well.

The Republican, whose district includes most of Tioga County, says the President deserves another term for having created jobs and making America safer.