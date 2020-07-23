Tokyo Olympics set for July 23, 2021

Thursday marks exactly one year until international athletes will have their opportunity to pursue Olympic gold.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics have a scheduled start date of July 23rd, 2021, after being cancelled this summer due to COVID-19.

Gymnastics, swimming, soccer and more are planned, although having fans at the events is still very much up in the air.

If the event is not able to occur next year, the International Olympic Committee says that the games will have to be cancelled.

