Tioga Women’s Suffrage Committee hosts event recognizing the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

TIOGA COUNTY – Today is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the amendment to the United States Constitution that gave women the right to vote.

The Tioga County Women’s Suffrage Committee hosted an event to recognize the special day at the Hubbard Auditorium.

The 19th amendment, also called women’s suffrage, was made official on this day in 1920.

Historical Interpreter Patricia Yoder has portrayed many of history’s most famous women, and says she knew several women who grew up without the right to vote.

“We should never get to the point where we take for granted any of our rights, no matter who we are. The rights that we have, and especially the right to vote, and be heard, is significant,” says Yoder.

Some women from the celebration this afternoon unveiled a yellow, white, and purple flag honoring women’s suffrage.

For more information on the celebration and other events to celebrate the anniversary, you can visit Celebrate100Tioga.com.