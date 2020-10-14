Tioga to Go offers lists of restaurants participating in take out dining

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga county residents now have a way they can support local eateries without dining in during the pandemic.

Tioga to Go is a new website which has a list of all restaurants in the county that offer to-go services.

The website has restaurants from Owego, Waverly, Nichols, and other areas of the county.

Eateries like Owego’s Las Chicas Taqueria, the Owego Kitchen, and bars like John Barleycorn and more are on the site offering food to go.



hamber of Commerce Director of Operations Sally Yablonsky, whose mother was the 2nd victim of the virus in Broome County, says this will keep the county strong.

“I think that this is a safe alternative for us to keep the businesses open, and helping us get out of the house to go pick it up. Safety for everyone. That should be everyone’s main concern. I’m trying to protect myself, but I’m also trying to protect you in doing so,” says Yablonsky.

Some eateries on the list are also offering delivery services.

To see if your favorite places are offering take out, or to check out new places, go to TiogatoGo.com.

You can also visit the Tioga to Go Facebook page.