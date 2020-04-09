Tioga State Bank delivers bagels to front-line workers

JOHNSON CITY, NY – More and more people, businesses and organizations are demonstrating their support for frontline medical personnel through the gift of food.

Just after dawn this morning, Tioga State Bank delivered 12 dozen bagels and cream cheese from Best Bagels in Town to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City.

Beth and Allison Fisher, wife and daughter of the bank’s President and CEO Bob Fisher, made the delivery.

Yesterday, they donated bagels to Lourdes and tomorrow they plan to do the same at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Beth says we’re all in this together.

“We greatly appreciate all that the hospital staff, from top to bottom, the cleaners, the nurses, the respiratory therapists, doctors, everyone involved, and the sacrifices that they’re making on a daily basis to keep people safe and protected. We’re a community bank and the community is our focus. And we’re just happy to be a part of this,” says Beth.

Fisher says Tioga State Bank has also been assisting Owego Kitchen with delivering meals to families in need.