Tioga Downs Resort holds job fair

NICHOLS, NY – Tioga Downs Casino Resort is ramping up for its busy season, looking to hire about 100 seasonal workers.

The casino is holding 2 job fairs this week, tomorrow and Saturday, to fill a wide variety positions, many associated with the harness track racing season, the golf course and the resort’s outdoor pool and water slide.

Jobs include lifeguards, mutuel tellers, front desk clerks, concession attendants, banquet servers and more.

Human Resources Director Karen Shelp says she’s looking for smiling, happy employees.

H.R. Director Karen Shelp says, “People are here to have a good time. They’re bringing their family or they’re here to just have a couple of drinks, gamble a little bit, watch the races, spend the night, enjoy the pool. So, they’re here to have a good time so why wouldn’t we?”

The busy Summer season begins on May 2nd, Kentucky Derby Day, with the start of the racing season.

The job fairs are tomorrow from 3 to 7 and Saturday from 11:30 to 2:30.

The first half hour on Saturday will be reserved for veterans only.

Both fairs take place in the P-J Clarke’s restaurant.

Shelp encourages job-seekers to check out the listings ahead of time at TiogaDowns.com/Careers.