Tioga Downs owner generously gives to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group

A local veterans group is once again benefiting greatly from the generosity of Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural, as well as his love of country music.

Gural presented the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group with a check for nearly $105,000 today.



The money is linked to the casino resort’s annual fundraising concert which this year featured country singers Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle on August 8th.

As he has since 2011, Gural is donating all of the ticket revenue, which was over $52,000, and then matching it with his personal finances.

Gural says he’s always been a fan of Greenwood’s hit song “God Bless the USA” and he couldn’t think of a more fitting tribute to those who have served our country.

“His song is the number one patriotic song in America. I always love to hear him sing that song. It just moves me. Maybe the only thing our country agrees upon is that our military has done an outstanding job,” Gural says.

The Southern Tier Veterans Support Group is a grassroots, all-volunteer organization with very low overhead.

STVSG assists vets with short-term, emergency financial assistance and helps them navigate the various services available through other organizations.

Its leaders say Tioga Downs is by far their biggest donor and that they have received over $700,000 from Gural over the past 7 years.