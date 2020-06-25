Tioga Downs opens restaurant and hotel

TIOGA DOWNS – While the casino won’t reopen tomorrow, Tioga Downs is welcoming back guests to its hotel.

Guests can book rooms for Fridays and Saturdays night only, with the hotel’s hours currently running form 3 PM Friday to 4 PM Sunday.

The resort has taken many steps to ensure the safety of its guests, including screening each person before allowing entry, installing plexiglass throughout the facilities, and extensive sanitization after each room’s use.

Todd Chandler, the resort’s vice president of marketing, says that while this weekend is a step in the right direction in terms of making up lost revenue, they are still waiting on their big money maker to bring them back economically.

While the casino remains closed until Governor Cuomo eases restrictions, guests do have other options for entertainment at Tioga Downs.

PJ Clarke’s Restaurant will be available for dining both indoors, with distancing, and outside on the patio.

The hotel’s indoor and outdoor salt water swimming pools will also be opened, and guests can watch a harness horse race from the patio on Sundays.

“We’ll get some revenue from this weekend. But, really, the lion’s share of our revenue is, clearly, the casino floor. Until we get the casino opened, it’s going to be kind of a slippery slope as we try to navigate how to manage bringing people on appropriately,” says Chandler.

