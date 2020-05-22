Tioga Downs hopes to start harness track racing the first week to June

NICHOLS, NY – As Governor Cuomo encourages sporting events to take place without spectators in the state, Tioga Downs Casino Resort is preparing to resume harness track racing at its track.

Tioga Downs is hoping to be able to start racing without fans the first week of June.

Jeff Gural is the Chairman of American Racing which owns Tioga and its sister track Vernon Downs.

Fans will be able to watch the races online and bet on them remotely through advanced deposit wagering systems.

Gural says that although he expects he will lose money on the effort, he wants to help out the horse owners who have had to continue the expense of feeding, training and grooming the horses without any income.

“We sent them a proposal showing how we’re going to do it safely, so we just need them to approve it. But, as far as I’m concerned, we’re going to get started right away in early June,” says Gural.

Gural says betting on horse racing that has resumed is up significantly as many sports fans search for events to wager on.

And he says he plans to incorporate some sort of charity aspect that helps to feed the hungry.

As for the casino, Gural is looking toward reopening with safety precautions in place during Phase 4, which he hopes is in late June or early July.