Tioga Downs goes extra mile to make sure guests and employees are safe

NICHOLS, NY – Tioga Downs Casino Resort is sparing no expense to guarantee the safety of its employees and its guests.

The establishment has made several high cost upgrades as part of an initiative the facility calls “We’re a Safe Bet.”

The casino has installed an air plasma generator, a UV duct system, and brand new air filters that all reduce pollutants in the air by approximately 99%.

Workers will go around making sure visitors are being responsible as well, checking to see that they are wearing their masks properly.

Director of Marketing Jim Weed says Tioga Downs wants to ensure that its visitors will be comfortable upon arrival.

“It was a significant cost, but as our owner Jeff Gural says, you can’t really put a cost on people’s health. He said “look, we’re going to do whatever it takes”, because he has really grown to love this community, and the one thing that he wants is to make sure, to know that this community is safe, and to know that his facility is safe,” says Weed.

Immediately as guests walk in, their temperatures are checked either with a touch-less thermometer, or a machine that reads temperatures accurately through the wrist.

From there, there are markings on the floor all the way throughout the casino.

And there are hand sanitizers everywhere, especially the casino.