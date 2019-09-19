Tioga Downs gets a new high end chef

NICHOLS N.Y – Tioga Downs Resort Casino has turned to a chef with an impressive pedigree to make certain its customers have only the finest offerings to eat and drink.

Mark Henry has been named the new Executive Chef at Tioga Downs.

He will oversee the food and beverage choices at all of the resort’s eateries including PJ Clarke’s, Virgil’s Real Barbecue, the Country Fair Buffet and Coaster’s Sports Bar, as well as event and banquet catering and the restaurant at the nearby country club.

Henry graduated from the Culinary Institute of America at age 19 and has worked at a number of high-end eateries across the country, including a pair of casinos in Oregon.

He says his goals are to increase the amount of local food used, improve morale among the kitchen staff and introduce them to new food concepts and trends.

“I just love what I do. I have the passion. When you’re in this business, you have to have that drive and passion. You have to care about what you do. If you don’t have the passion, it’s tough to come to work every day,” says Henry.

Henry has already started getting fresh produce from the farm across the street from the resort and plans to incorporate more Finger Lakes wines into the menus.

And he plans to have all of his chefs wear pink chef’s coats in October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Henry says he plans to be very accessible and accountable to all of Tioga Downs customers.