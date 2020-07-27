Tioga Downs finds support of public officials as it tries to reopen

NICHOLS, NY – Tioga Downs Casino Resort is enlisting the support of public officials to reopen before it has to cut hundreds of jobs.

The resort will remain temporarily closed to the public in compliance with Governor Cuomo’s recent statement that casinos, movie theaters, and other entertainment businesses must remain closed.

The state government continues to review requirements for a safe reopen because this problem is affecting several businesses in our area.

New York State Senator Fred Akshar says the resort is more than just a hot spot for entertainment.

The Senator says Tioga Downs and its sister racino Vernon Downs provide a livelihood for many in their surrounding areas.

“I can think of nine hundred reasons why this casino and Vernon should be open, and that’s nine hundred people that rely on Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs as a place of employ. Those nine hundred people have families, they have children, they have people that they are taking care of. So really this seems like a really easy decision to make,” says Akshar.

Aside from the loss of jobs, Tioga Downs pays millions of dollars in casino revenues to local municipalities including the Town of Nichols and Tioga, Broome and Chemung Counties.