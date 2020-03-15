Tioga Downs COVID-19 advisory

From: Tioga Downs

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed that any gathering with 500 or more participants be cancelled or postponed.

Attendance at gaming establishment amenities such as restaurants, showrooms, banquet halls and convention space are now restricted:

• Events and gatherings with 500 or more individuals in attendance shall be cancelled or postponed.

• Events and gatherings with less than 500 individuals in attendance must operate at no more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy.

• Places of business, like restaurants, shall comport with the following: o If capacity exceeds 1,000, capacity shall be reduced to 500 o If capacity is 999 or less, capacity shall be reduced by 50 percent

Additionally, attendance limitations are now required at your gaming establishment.

The purpose of this limitation is to permit a voluntary social distancing between your patrons to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory virus. Accordingly, your facility shall take measures to limit congregation of patrons. This shall be accomplished by: • Disabling consecutively placed machines, which will functionally enable space between patrons; and • Limiting the number of patrons at any given table game or ETGs, to provide at least one empty chair or gaming position between patrons.

Attendance at the gaming portion of your facility is required to be limited to 500 or less patrons at any given time, or to the level of machines that have remained activated, whichever is less.

However, the Commission will consider requests by facilities to exceed the 500 patron limit when they demonstrate an ability to segment their facility into unique gathering areas wherein capacity and access can be controlled, and patron social distancing can be maintained.

In such case, no unique gathering area may exceed the occupancy limits outlined above. Should your facility believe you can segment your



gaming floor, please submit a written request with a detailed plan of operation to requests@gaming.ny.gov.

Please copy me at robert.williams@gaming.ny.gov, and copy thomas.anapolis@gaming.ny.gov and chris.palmer@gaming.ny.gov.

We will promptly evaluate any such request.

If the non-gaming ancillary amenities cannot be segregated from the gaming floor, the occupancy limitation shall apply to all interconnected space.

This new requirement is effective today, Friday, March 13th at 5:00 p.m. and shall remain in effect until further notice.