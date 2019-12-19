Tioga Downs celebrates with Winter Fest

NICHOLS, NY – Tioga Downs is preparing a big finish for its annual Winterfest in Nichols.

The festival is having its final chariot rides from 5 o’clock to 8:30 tomorrow and Saturday.

Guests will get to ride around the horse racing track in a chariot pulled by a noble steed as they look at all the wonderful lights.

Owner Jeff Gural had the idea for the event as another way to make it family-friendly.

Marketing Director Jim Weed says the big casino resort has a concert and several competitions planned for this weekend.

“We have an ice carving competition on Saturday. We have an ice bar out on the P.J. Clarke’s patio that will be Friday and Saturday. We have a crazy sweater contest Saturday evening, so there’s things like that. It’s all about, again, spending time with family and friends, and knowing that Tioga Downs is a family friendly environment,” says Weed.

Santa will also be on site tomorrow.

And there will be a concert with the band Ornament taking center-stage.

Ornament is a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band.

Weed says the resort doesn’t have too much time to relax after this weekend because its massive New Years Eve party is right around the corner.