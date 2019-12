A city snowplow helps clear roads north of downtown Flagstaff, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A powerful storm making its way east from California is threatening major disruptions during the year’s busiest travel weekend, as forecasters warned that intensifying snow and ice could thwart millions across the country hoping to get home after Thanksgiving. The storm has already killed at least one person and shut down highways in the western U.S., stranding drivers in California and prompting authorities in Arizona to plead with travelers to wait out the weather before attempting to travel. (Cody Bashore/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

A travel advisory remains in effect for Tioga County until Tuesday morning.

If you must travel, allow yourself extra time and proceed with caution.

Stay tuned to local media outlets or NOAA radio for weather updates. Dial 511 for road updates or 511NY.org