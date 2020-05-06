Tioga County suffers with the closure of Tioga Downs, other updates

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County is also updating its residents on its current condition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Broome County neighbor has had to deal with 14 deaths among 107 confirmed cases of the disease, but has also had a total of 34 recoveries.

85 people are in mandatory quarantine, having had the virus themselves, or being close with someone with the virus.

Local businesses remain closed, including Tioga Downs, which is traditionally a large money-maker for the county.

County Legislature Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey says having the casino out of operation hurts.

“It’s a loss of a place where people can gather and bring their families and recreate. It’s a big, big loss for us. We don’t know if they will open this summer, or how they will open,” says Sauerbrey.

Tioga County loses the sales tax that comes with purchases of merchandise and other things from the casino, plus about a million dollars per year it receives for being host to a casino.

Sauerbrey says Tioga Downs ownership is talking with Governor Cuomo about possibly opening up with restrictions, including barring spectators from the horse racing, and holding televised races so that viewers can make their bets online