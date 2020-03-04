Tioga County sees a spike in drug deaths

TIOGA COUNTY, NY – As the number of drug overdose deaths in Broome County has been declining in recent years, neighboring Tioga County is seeing a spike in drug deaths.

The Tioga County Public Health Department announced today that 17 residents died of mixed drug toxicity deaths in 2019, a quote staggering increase unquote over the year before when there were 8.

The number has fluctuated in recent years, with 11 in 2017, 8 in 2016 and 14 in 2015.

Mixed drug toxicity means there was more than one substance found in the blood stream at the time of death.

The health department says the most commonly found drug was fentanyl.

Heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine were also detected in many cases.

