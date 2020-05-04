Tioga County reports majority of COVID-19 deaths coming from one nursing home

by: NC 34 Staff

WAVERLY, NY – Tioga County experienced a jump in its COVID-19 fatalities toward the end of last week with almost all of them coming from one nursing home.

Tioga reported 4 additional deaths bringing its total to 14, 13 of which were residents at the Elderwood nursing facility in Waverly.

In all, Elderwood Waverly has had 62 cases of the coronavirus and 4 of them are currently hospitalized.

The nursing facility has also launched an automated messaging system to alert family members of a resident whenever there is a coronavirus death or 3 or more new cases within a 3 day period.

