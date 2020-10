WAVERLY, NY – The Tioga County Health Department is setting up a free, rapid COVID-19 testing site beginning Wednesday.

The site will be at the Waverly Village Hall.

Testing begins Wednesday from noon to 6, and continues Thursday and Friday from 10 to 6.

Those who wish to get tested do not need to be Tioga County residents.

However, you must pre-register.

You can do so by visiting the health department Facebook page or COVID 19 dot TiogaCountyNY.com.

You can also call ahead at 687-8600.