Tioga County opens review of policing policies

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County is moving into the public input stage for its state-mandated law enforcement reform plan.

Starting today, the county has opened up a survey on its website, looking for feedback from residents on the policies and procedures of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

Its all part of the state Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which calls for all police agencies in New York to adopt a plan for reforms.

Topics include how to maintain public safety, how to establish mutual trust between residents and law enforcement, and what changes should be made.

The survey will be available until December 7th.

To fill it out, you can visit TiogaCountyNY.com.

A completed plan is due by April 1st of next year.