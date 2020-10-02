Tioga County list of possible exposure spots

TIOGA COUNTY, NY – The Tioga County Health Department is reporting a number of potential COVID exposures over the last 2 weeks.

The following businesses were announced.

The Rainbow Trail Bar and Grill on North Avenue in Owego on September 18th, 19th, 21st, 25th and 26th.

The Coin Laundry on Fox Street on the 21st.

Metros Restaurant on Route 96 on the 20th and 23rd.

Chemung Canal Trust bank on Main Street on the 23rd.

Cuts and Curls by Kris in Berkshire on the 22nd through the 24th.

John Barleycorn Tavern and the Cellar Restaurant in Owego on the 24th.

The Styling Corner in Owego on the 24th and 25th.

And Tioga Downs Casino on the 28th from 1 to 4 P-M.

If you were at any of those locations on those days, you are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

You can find more information, including testing options, at COVID19.TiogaCountyNY.com.