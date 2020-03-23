Tioga County Legislature COVID-19 update

From: Tioga County Legislature

Owego, NY – Tioga County Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported Tioga County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For questions and assistance over the weekend, please call 607-6878477.

Chair Sauerbrey is reminding the public to call ahead before visiting Tioga County offices, as we are operating at reduced staff.

Chair Sauerbrey reported the Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows:

 1 confirmed case.

 67 Individuals in mandatory quarantine.

These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

 8 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

 68 tests are pending.

The following school districts continue to offer meals during the specified weekday times:

 Newark Valley: Breakfast and Lunch – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. weekdays at the Newark Valley Middle School, Berkshire Community Center, and Richford Town Hall.

 Candor: Breakfast and Lunch – 11:00 a. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays with food box delivery available.  Owego-Apalachin: Breakfast and Lunch 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. weekdays at the Owego and Apalachin Elementary Schools.

Delivery is available by calling 687-7307 ext. 777

 Waverly: High school and 11 locations in the community from 3/17/20 through 4/18/20.

 Tioga Central: Available Monday – Thursday from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the high school. Call the Main Office of your child’s school or call 6878006 ext. 2 to make alternate arrangements for backpack delivery.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

 https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

 https://www.ph.tiogacountyny.com

 Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

 Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

 Tioga County Mental Health – 687-4000  Tioga County EOC – 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

 NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)