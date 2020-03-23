Tioga County Legislature COVID-19 update

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

From: Tioga County Legislature

Owego, NY – Tioga County Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported Tioga County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For questions and assistance over the weekend, please call 607-6878477.

Chair Sauerbrey is reminding the public to call ahead before visiting Tioga County offices, as we are operating at reduced staff.

Chair Sauerbrey reported the Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows:

 1 confirmed case.

 67 Individuals in mandatory quarantine.

These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

 8 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

 68 tests are pending.

The following school districts continue to offer meals during the specified weekday times:

 Newark Valley: Breakfast and Lunch – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. weekdays at the Newark Valley Middle School, Berkshire Community Center, and Richford Town Hall.

 Candor: Breakfast and Lunch – 11:00 a. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays with food box delivery available.  Owego-Apalachin: Breakfast and Lunch 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. weekdays at the Owego and Apalachin Elementary Schools.

Delivery is available by calling 687-7307 ext. 777

 Waverly: High school and 11 locations in the community from 3/17/20 through 4/18/20.

 Tioga Central: Available Monday – Thursday from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the high school. Call the Main Office of your child’s school or call 6878006 ext. 2 to make alternate arrangements for backpack delivery.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

 https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

 https://www.ph.tiogacountyny.com

 Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

 Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

 Tioga County Mental Health – 687-4000  Tioga County EOC – 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

 NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News