Tioga County launches COVID-19 website

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Legislature launched a webpage today to specifically address the public’s COVID-19 questions.

A clear path to not only Tioga County specific information, but also Federal and State resources can be found at https://www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/covid19/

The page provides access to Public Health information such as educational resource sheets, home learning tools for parents, and school meal location information and will also provide daily updates on the Coronavirus stats specific to Tioga County.

Additionally, a business page was created to provide information and links to business resources such as the Small Business Administration programs and Department of Labor guidance.

Legislative Chairperson Marte Sauerbrey stated, “During these challenging times there is a lot of information out there for our residents to work through.

The purpose of the web portal is to provide people with clear and direct access to up to date and relevant information.”

For more information, contact LeeAnn Tinney at TinneyL@co.tioga.ny.us or (607) 687-8254.