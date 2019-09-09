Tioga County introduces its own Restaurant Week

APALACHIN N.Y -Local foodies can get a taste of all Tioga County has to offer at a discount.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and the Tioga County Tourism Office have teamed up to host the first ever Tioga County Restaurant Week.

The event serves to promote local eateries by having participating restaurants offer various meal deals throughout the week..

One of the participants is Chat-A-Wyle located on Route 434 in Apalachin.

Owner Matthew PocH says it’s something that the whole community is looking forward too.

“It’s a wonderful experience. I’ve had different businesses in the area, Visions for example is going to be displaying restaurant week flyers at their offices. Just wanted to get involved, it’s a great thing that the community is jumping on board to celebrate restaurant week with everybody,” says Poch.

Chat-a-Wyle will be running a lunch special where for 10 dollars you get an appetizer, lunch, dessert and a drink.

Some other participating restaurants include Mario’s, Bud’s Place, the Dugout and Donoli’s.



The first Tioga County Restaurant Week runs tomorrow through September 20th.

Poch says he hopes it becomes an annual event.