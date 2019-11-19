Tioga County hunter encounters rabid deer, how to stay safe while hunting

BINGHAMTON, NY – Hunting season is here.

Many of us in Upstate NY love a quite morning in the woods.

However, there are some safe hunting practices you should refresh yourself on every year – including rabies.

The Tioga State Department of Health reports that a Tioga County resident came in contact with a paralyzed, very ill deer laying on the ground.

The deer was carrying rabies.

Hunters should only hunt active deer.

The most common rabies containing animals are foxes, raccoons, skunks, bats and feral cats.

The Tioga County Public Health Department encourages you to call 607-687-8600 if you believe you have been bitten by a rabid animal.

They are also offering rabies shots on Thursday, November 21 from 6 – 8pm at the Campville Fire Station.