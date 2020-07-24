Tioga County hosts new Zine exhibit

OWEGO, NY – A very personal form of art is being celebrated in Owego this month.

The Tioga Arts Council is hosting the “Alone Together Upstate Zine Exhibition and Swap”.

A zine is a homemade magazine, pamphlet, book, or comic that people create and self publish.

This exhibition displays over 75 different zines from the Southern Tier, Philadelphia, Canada, and even New Zealand.

The zine exhibit opened July 3rd and will remain open throughout the month.

Executive Director Christina Di Stefano is passionate about this form of art and is enjoying the diverse choices that were submitted.

“What I love about it is this is kind of a real snapshot of humanity. There are zines that are talking about break ups. There are zines about sports fans. There are zines about ranting about Amazon or telling what they’ve been doing in quarantine. Or just talking about how much they loved Sting as a teenager. It really is all over the place and that’s what I love about it,” says Di Stefano.

Once the exhibition is over, the items will be added to the council’s existing zine library, bringing it to over 200 zines in its growing collection.

The Tioga Arts Council’s hours are Thursday to Saturday 11 to 4 or by appointment.

For more information, go to TiogaArtsCouncil.org.