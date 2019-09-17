Tioga County holds Veterans Expo

NICHOLS N.Y -Local veterans had the chance to get a good look at what’s available to them.



The Tioga County Veterans Service Agency hosted its 3rd Annual Veterans Expo at Tioga Downs Casino Event Center.

42 agencies and organizations that work with veterans were in attendance to share information on their services.

Tioga Director of Veterans Services John Holton says the event serves as a one stop shop for veterans all across the region.

“We saw a need when we took office 3 years ago. We’re trying to fulfill those needs. In Tioga COunty alone there are more than 4,500 hundred veterans that we serve and who served honorably for us. It’s the least we can to do to make these services available for them,” says Holton.

Holton says veterans make up 10 percent of the population of Tioga County.



The expo was free for veterans, their family members and care providers in attendance.