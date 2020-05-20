Tioga County gives final planned COVID-19 briefing

TIOGA COUNTY – With Memorial Day weekend rapidly approaching us, Tioga County officials are clarifying some points of confusion on Phase 1 of New York’s reopening.

Representatives gathered for the final time to better explain how to proceed with life as local businesses start to reopen.

Tioga’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has stabilized, and there have been 53 recoveries, but officials say it is still unsafe to gather in large crowds.

Phase 1 of Governor Cuomo’s plan enables curbside pickup to begin in retailers that were closed, and also construction and manufacturing industries would be open.

County Legislature Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey says businesses that would open in Phase 2 are chomping at the bit.

“I think mostly, when people push back, they are feeling the frustration. I know I feel it everyday. We all have our bad days with this. We all have our meltdowns, but then we suck it up and move forward, and that’s what this community is all about,” says Sauerbrey.

Sauerbrey says she is satisfied with how the outbreak at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly is being contained, and that Tioga residents have a variety of testing options available to them in neighboring communities.

This was the final meeting on the virus in Tioga County.

All other information on the county’s response can be found at TiogaCountyNY.com.