Tioga County gives coronavirus update

TIOGA COUNTY, NY – Tioga County has suffered two additional coronavirus deaths this week, one at the Elderwood nursing home in Waverly.

Legislature Chair Marte Sauerbrey held her weekly COVID-19 briefing today in Owego.

The death toll is now 20 in Tioga with the majority of them involving residents at Elderwood Waverly.

County leaders are stressing that even though the Southern Tier is set to begin the reopening process this week, residents should continue to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Sauerbrey had this reaction when informed that some hair salons in the county are planning to reopen before they’re authorized to.

“I certainly don’t want to be put in a position where I have to, or the Sheriff has to, go visit these businesses. I’m asking for them to play by the rules. Follow the guidelines and open when the phase is appropriate,” says Sauerbrey.

Sauerbrey says any business that breaks the rules will receive warnings first, but could ultimately face a $1,000 fine from the state.

Governor Cuomo has also threatened to revoke their licenses.

Sauerbrey says Tioga leaders have been trying to reach out to all of the county businesses that may qualify to reopen on Friday.

More detailed information on which industries will be allowed can be found at Forward.NY.gov.