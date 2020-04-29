Tioga County gives coronavirus briefing

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County officials are updating their residents on the status of the coronavirus in the county.

Tioga reported this morning having a total of 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of the over 50 thousand residents in the county.

Sadly, two thirds of the total cases are in the Elderwood Retirement Nursing in Waverly.

The rest are spread out all over the county, and are in mandatory quarantine.

Legislature Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey says she is proud of her community and the good they are doing to keep each other safe.

“People are supporting our restaurants, our take-out businesses, buying gift cards and then sharing them with the community. There is no end to the good will that is going on despite the challenges that we are facing,” says Sauerbrey.

Tioga County has had a total of 6 deaths.

Sauerbrey would not reveal specific locations of those who are battling the virus for their own safety.

She says the Public Health staff has been working 7 days a week, and the Emergency Management team has been efforting to secure PPE.