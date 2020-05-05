Tioga County gives away dairy products at the fairgrounds

TIOGA COUNTY – People from all over Tioga County were lining up to get some free milk at the county fairgrounds today.

Dairy Farmers of America donated milk and yogurt to Tioga residents, and many people came by to grab a gallon or two.

The organization donated 3,888 gallons of milk to the county, which split the donation between school lunch sites and food pantries.

The rest was given away here.

Tioga County Dairy Drive Event Coordinator Miranda Palmer says today was a tribute to the farmers.

“Right now, there’s people that aren’t working. There’s people that need the milk, that need the yogurt. So being able to supply to those in need is great, but also, I think it’s extremely important to remember that we are also helping the dairy community. We are helping to get their product out so that the producers can pull more product in,” says Palmer.

The volunteer run operation was split into 2 lanes serving 10 cars at a time.

Volunteers popped the trunk or doors, and put milk and yogurt in the vehicles, which then drove off.