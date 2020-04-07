Tioga County Family Dollar employee tests positive for COVID-19, customers asked to quarantine

NEWARK VALLEY – Tioga County is Public Health has been told that an employee of the Family Dollar at 25 North Main Street in Newark Valley has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker who is ill worked multiple shifts over the past week.

They warn that anyone who has come within six feet of an employee of the store in the past week should notify their primary care provider, as well as quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The Public Health Department says anyone not showing symptoms should not seek testing, and anyone who needs an official quarantine order should contact them.

The Family Dollar will close for 14 days.

If you are currently experiencing symptoms, develop symptoms, or have questions, please contact Tioga County Public Health at 607-687-8623.

As this situation evolves, check tiogacountyny.com or Tioga County Public Health’s Facebook page for updates.