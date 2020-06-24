Tioga County fairgrounds hosts another milk giveaway

TIOGA COUNTY – After a successful giveaway last month, the American Dairy Association North East hosted another distribution on Wednesday.

At the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, 4 thousand gallons of milk were given out to community members through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Those picking up the milk were asked to stay in their cars, with volunteers placing the jugs into the vehicles.

While there was a noticeably smaller turnout than in the past, Chelsie Fuller, a dairy farmer at Lawton’s Jersey Farm in Newark Valley, still believes that donations like these are valuable at this time.

“It definitely is, just to get our milk out there, and just try to, kind of, get our product back on the table with them. As it is lighter, it’s still just nice to see some people come out, and so that way, we can still build the connections with them,” says Fuller.

Beginning the day with four-thousand total gallons, some of the milk was distributed to food banks prior to the giveaway.

Any milk that was not given away to community members is being donated to various organizations such as churches, hospitals, or other community hosts.