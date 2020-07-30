Tioga County Fairgrounds hosts another food drive

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County residents are eating their fill after picking up free food at the fairgrounds in Owego.

The Tioga County Fairgrounds hosted another drive-thru style pickup last week, and well over 500 families.

Citizens of the county were able to take home 2 boxes of a variety of food items from the Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group and county volunteers.

The food came from the American Dairy Association Northeast, and consisted of chicken fingers, meatballs, potatoes, carrots, and more.

Resource Group Representative Miranda Palmer says they jumped on the chance to give food to those in need.

“We did a milk distribution twice now, through American Dairy Association Northeast. This time, American Dairy Association Northeast said ‘would you like some food?’, and I said ‘how much?’, and they said ‘22,000 pounds.’ We said ‘how can you possibly say no to 22,000 pounds of food going into the community?’ We did what we could do, and that’s what we’re doing. We are distributing 22,000 pounds”, says Palmer.

Palmer says there were lots of volunteers at the scene, including the Tioga County Dairy Princesses, people from local FFA programs, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and more.