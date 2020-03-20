Tioga County DMV closed to the public

From: The Tioga County DMV:

Tioga County DMV Office closed to the public

Due to Governor Cuomo’s executive order issued March 19, 2020 mandating 75% staffing reductions, the Tioga County Office of the DMV at 56 Main Street in Owego is now closed to the public.

If you have already scheduled an appointment, your appointment will be honored. However, we will no longer be able to make new appointments.

For more information please call the Albany DMV at (518)486-9786. Thank you for your understanding and patience!